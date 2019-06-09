At least four people have been reported to be killed and several injured after the wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed near Alasua market on the outskirts of Odisha's Dhenkanal.

The four victims were all vegetable vendors at the market who were crushed to death under the wall debris of the rice mill. The deceased have been identified as Rama Chandra Sahu, Abhimanyu Biswal, Tina Behera and Sangram Behera.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) unit and Fire rescue personnel are conducting rescue operations at the site.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)