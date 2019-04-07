In a horrifying incident in Delhi, a three-year-old girl was found in her own faeces with her alcoholic father sleeping near her. The Delhi Commission for Women worked on an anonymous tip that the little girl was not being taken care of and that she needed to be rescued. The tip also said that she was not fed for three days straight.

The little girl and her father were found in a room with empty alcohol bottles. The DCW took them to the Prem Nagar police station but no complaint or FIR has been filed. The girl was then taken to a private hospital where the doctor said that her private parts were infected due to poor hygiene conditions, reports India Today.

From the hospital, the girl will be taken to a shelter since she has no one else other than her father. Her mother died one year ago which could have triggered her father's alcoholism.

The police have said that the girl's father used to put alcohol in her feeding bottle and make her drink it.

"I applaud the man who called DCW's women helpline and helped us rescue this child who has undergone extreme trauma both in terms of the loss of her mother and an uncaring and alcoholic father," Swati Maliwal, DCW's chairperson was quoted as saying by India Today.

Maliwal added, "It's shocking that the child was given alcohol by her own father and has such extreme injury marks on her body. Alcoholism is the worst disease. Police should immediately take the strongest action against the father."

Kiren Negi and Vandana Singh from DCW have called out the Delhi police commissioner and asked why the father was not arrested and why an FIR was not filed.