With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 just a few days away, things are not looking good for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress leader Kamal Nath. The chief minister's nephew and close aides came under the scanner of the Income Tax department (I-T) and their residences and offices were searched in the early hours of Sunday, April 7 across the country. The I-T raids were conducted in connection to alleged hawala cases.

Kamal Nath's nephew, Ratul Puri had his properties searched at early Sunday morning for alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland case.

The aides are the chief minister's former private secretary Praveen Kakkar and his former advisor, Rajendra Kumar Miglani. The I-T department searched Miglani's residence and office in Delhi while Kakkar's was searched in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

"The officials are is conducting searches at 50 locations. Searches are underway at locations of MP Chief Minister's OSD, Ratul Puri, Amira Group, & Moser Bayer. Searches also underway in Bhoola, Indore, Goa & 35 locations in Delhi. More than 300 I-T officials conducting them," sources told ANI.

NDTV reported that Rs 9 crore has been recovered from six locations of both Kakkar and Miglani in Delhi and Indore.

Kakkar, who is known for the close relationship he shares with Kamal Nath had his Indore residence as well as showroom searched at 3 am on Sunday morning. 15 I-T department officials from Delhi conducted the search.