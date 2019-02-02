Three Chinese nationals had been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly possessing beef, it has emerged.

The Nagpur police recovered 10 kg beef in their possession. The incident happened on January 18. The three Chinese nationals were accompanied by two Indians, their driver Afroz Sheikh and Devendra Nagrale. They were headed to Gumgaon mines at Khapa in Nagpur when they were detained, reports PTI.

Li Chu Chung (55), Lu Weng Chung (51) and Lu Wong Kong (53) and their companions were first detained by the police when they were not able to explain what the meat was.

The three Chinese nationals are employees of China Coal India and were working on a project at Manganese Ore India Limited (Moil) mine at Gumgaon when the incident occurred.

The meat was then sent to a laboratory where it was confirmed that it was cow meat.

Following the chemical analysis, the police booked the five on February 1, Friday, under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.

The five will remain in judicial custody till February 14 when they will be produced before a court in Saoner.

Four of the five men, Afroz Sheikh, Devendra Nagrale, Lu Weng Chung, and Lu Wong Kong will remain in jail while Li Chu Chung has been admitted to a government hospital in the district after he complained of ill health.

This was not the only such incident reported in January. Ambala police had arrested a man named Ajay Chawla on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway during a routine check of cars. The police then filed a case against Chawla under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code.