The 23-year-old son of a Telangana BJP leader has been reported missing in London since Friday.

Sanne Ujwal Sriharsha, the son of Khammam district BJP president Sanne Uday Pratap, has been pursuing his Master's at Mary Land University in London since 2018. According to reports, he was residing at Beaumont House in Bayswater.

The London police registered a case upon receiving a complaint from the university authorities regarding Sriharsha's absence. The police then informed the family, who are now trying to expedite their visa process.

Sriharsha last spoke to his parents on August 21. There was no response when the family members tried contacting him the next day. "He used to call every day," his father told PTI.

"On August 21, a backpack was found at the top of cliffs called Beachy Head, Eastbourne, East Sussex. Property within the bag was identified as belonging to your son. Unfortunately, the circumstances in how the backpack was found are leading police to believe that your son may have taken his own life," The Times of India quoted a letter from police constable Darren Stevens.

The police also found a message in Sriharsha's phone which read, "Please hand over my belongings to my parents."

His parents have, however, expressed doubt over the police's statement.

"He never ever exhibited any negative thoughts during his entire school and college days. The reported recovery of Sriharsha's laptop bag and his mobile phone at a beach near London points needle of suspicion to some foreign students who stayed along with him at Beaumont House," Pratap told The Hindu.

Pratap further added that Sriharsha was a meritorious student and who pursued engineering in Hyderabad. He aspired to become a scientist and recently went to Japan for project work.

BJP State leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya spoke to the Indian High Commission in London regarding a speedy investigation in the case.