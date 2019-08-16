Independence day celebrations on Thursday outside the Indian High Commission in London turned violent after protesters, carrying Pakistan and Kashmir flags attacked Indians and people of Indian origin, celebrating the event, with eggs and water bottles.

Thousands had gathered to protest against the Indian government's move to revoke constitutional special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing lockdown in the valley. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs also participated in the large-scale anti-India protests.

A section of the protesters shouted abuses and threw eggs, glass bottles, shoes, etc at the Indians and people of Indian origin who had gathered outside the building. Many were hit by the flying objects and some were injured.

It is reported that Indians chanted "Modi, Modi" while the protesters shouted slogans against the Indian Prime Minister as the demonstration turned violent.

Thousands of murderous #Pakistan thugs who were bussed in from all over #Britain tried to force their way into #India High Commission. This was a planned assault allowed under #London Mayor Sadiq Khan's watch. #Londonistan just got more dangerous on 15 August. @UKinIndia pic.twitter.com/qYW3xwrlAH — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) August 15, 2019

"People of Indian origin were surrounded by a large number of protesters, threatening physical attacks. Stones were thrown at HC building, the Indian flag was damaged. Police were outnumbered," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Foreign Affairs in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale on Thursday.

He also said that the attendees were taken inside the High Commission and were provided food and water before sending them home. Chauthaiwale called London mayor, Sadiq Khan and the state Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Four people were arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order Act, for affray, obstruction of police and possession of an offensive weapon, police told TOI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 and said that the country is finally a 'one nation and one Constitution'.