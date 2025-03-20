22 Maoists killed in two separate operations in Chhattisgarh

In a significant breakthrough against insurgency, security forces on Thursday eliminated 22 Maoists in two separate operations conducted in the Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, two Maoists were gunned down in a successful encounter, though the operation came at a cost, with one brave District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his X handle to commend the forces for their achievement, describing it as a major step forward in the government's 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Naxal-Free India Campaign)'.

In his statement, HM Shah said, "Twenty-two Naxalites were killed in two separate operations by our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker. The Modi government is advancing with a ruthless approach against Naxalites, adopting a zero-tolerance policy for those who refuse to surrender despite the facilities provided for their reintegration. The country is on track to become Naxal-free by March 31 next year."

Meanwhile, police sources said that Papa Rao, a notorious and highly-wanted Maoist leader with a bounty worth millions on his head, is also present there with other dreaded Maoists. His capture or elimination would mark another significant blow to the network.

The Bijapur district witnessed intense action in the early hours of Thursday when an encounter erupted between police forces and Maoists in the Gangaloor police station area, near the Bijapur-Dantewada border.

According to Bijapur police, the operation resulted in the martyrdom of a DRG jawan.

A joint team had launched the anti-Maoist operation in the region, and heavy firing ensued between the Maoists and security personnel starting at 7 a.m.

In a separate incident, two soldiers sustained injuries from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the Thulthuli region, located near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. Both injured personnel, one of whom is a jawan and the other a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), have been hospitalised and are reported to be in stable condition.

The search operation in the area remains ongoing.

These operations underscore the relentless efforts of security forces to dismantle Maoist strongholds and restore peace in affected regions.

The government's commitment to eradicating Maoism continues to gain momentum, with each successful operation bringing the nation closer to its goal of a Naxal-free India.

(With inputs from IANS)