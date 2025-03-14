After the killings of five civilians in two back-to-back incidents in the Billawar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him on the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory.

Following the recovery of the bodies of three missing civilians, including a minor, in the Billawar area, Sunil Sharma, along with local BJP leaders, rushed to the spot and met with the victims' families.

During his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sunil Sharma was assured that establishing lasting and sustainable peace remains the Union Government's top priority. The Home Minister further stated that effective and concrete measures would be taken to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Sunil Sharma deliberated with the Home Minister on key issues related to security, development, and the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly.

He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is a region of strategic significance, facing numerous security and developmental challenges. He highlighted the deep interconnection of these issues and stressed the need for a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach by the Modi government.

Sharma also raised concerns about the recent terror incidents in the region and requested an increase in road connectivity to remote areas. He brought attention to the need for a sustainable economic ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by focusing on key sectors such as tourism, industry, and business.

Additionally, he underscored the rising problem of drug abuse and narcotics trafficking in the Union Territory, calling for urgent intervention.

Sharma also discussed the ongoing budget session in the J&K Legislative Assembly, examining the finer details of the budget. He highlighted key discussion points from the sessions, particularly the budget's impact on the socio-economic conditions of residents and ongoing development projects.

After attentively listening to Sunil Sharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir remain the Modi government's top priorities. He reiterated that every possible step would be taken to ensure the socio-economic upliftment of the region's residents.

As reported earlier, over the past month, five civilians have been found dead in the Billawar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

On March 8, three civilians—Varun Singh (15), son of Chamel Singh from Dehota village; Yogesh Singh (32), son of Shori Lal from Marhoon village; and Darshan Singh (40), also from Marhoon village—were found dead.

In a separate incident on February 16, two civilians, Shamsher Singh (37) and Roshan Singh (45), both residents of Kohag village, were discovered with their throats slit in a nearby forest in the Billawar area.