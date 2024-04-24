2024 Aston Martin Vantage launched in India at Rs 3.99 crore; goes from 0 to 100 in 3.4 seconds

Aston Martin, the epitome of luxury and performance in the automotive world, has once again captured the essence of driving excellence with the introduction of the new Vantage. This latest addition to the Aston Martin lineup promises to redefine the sports car experience with its potent combination of power, precision engineering, and timeless design.

The all-new 2024 Aston Martin Vantage starts at Rs. 3.99 crore (ex-showroom, excluding customizations). Let's delve into the details of this machine, exploring its features and specifications.

Power and performance

At the heart of the new Vantage is a 4.0-liter V8 Twin Turbo engine, capable of delivering 665PS (656bhp) and an impressive 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. This powerhouse propels the Vantage from 0 to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 202mph.

Chassis and dynamics

Beyond raw power, the new Vantage boasts a finely-tuned chassis and powertrain engineered to deliver maximum engagement and agility on the road. With a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, the Vantage offers unrivaled balance and responsiveness, allowing drivers to push the limits with confidence. Industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff) further enhance the driving experience, ensuring optimal grip and control in all conditions.

Technology and innovation

Innovation lies at the core of the new Vantage, with cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrated into every aspect of its design. AML-specific 21-inch Michelin Pilot S 5 tires provide superior traction and performance, while advanced driver assistance systems such as Forward Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control enhance safety and peace of mind on the road. Inside, the Vantage boasts an all-new ultra-luxury interior, featuring state-of-the-art infotainment and connectivity systems developed in-house by Aston Martin.

Design and styling

True to Aston Martin's heritage of timeless elegance and sophistication, the new Vantage exudes a sense of power and presence from every angle. Its muscular physique and aerodynamic lines pay homage to the brand's legendary racing heritage, while subtle design cues inspired by the iconic One-77 supercar add a touch of exclusivity and allure. Inside, the Vantage offers a blend of sporting ambiance and supreme luxury, with premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship elevating the driving experience to new heights.

Customization options

For discerning enthusiasts seeking to personalize their Vantage, Aston Martin offers an array of customization options to tailor the car to their exact preferences. From bespoke paint finishes and carbon fiber accents to luxurious interior trims and seat configurations, customers can create a Vantage that reflects their individual style and taste, ensuring a truly unique driving experience.

In unveiling the new Vantage, Aston Martin has once again raised the bar for performance and luxury in the sports car segment. With its potent powertrain, agile chassis, and state-of-the-art technology, the Vantage represents the pinnacle of driving excellence, offering enthusiasts an unparalleled combination of thrill and sophistication on the road.