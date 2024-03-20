The news of Tesla's imminent launch in India had many auto enthusiasts excited, but MG Motors stole the spotlight with its latest announcement of an all-electric sports car. That's right, Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor-owned MG Motors went a step further than launching its first-ever sedan in India and unveiled the Cyberster, an all-electric convertible roadster, on Wednesday.

MG Cyberster is a fantastic-looking sports car, which is result of a joint venture between MG and JSW Group to manufacture new electric vehicles (NEV) in India. If things go as planned, there will be a new product launch, including NEVs, every three to six months. In fact, two exciting product launches are scheduled for September this year. The idea is for JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. to become a leader in the NEV category with an expansive product portfolio.

Speaking of the Cyberster, it competes directly with Tesla Roadster. It is based on a new platform built around the 2017 E-Motion coupe concept. The Cyberster commands an impressive road presence with its 4,533 mm long, 1,912 mm wide, 1,328 mm tall construction on a 2,689 wheelbase. Those sharp lines, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a large air intake, arrow-shaped taillights, split rear diffuser, diamond-cut alloys, and the sporty scissor doors add to the overall appeal of the car.

Inside the car, there are three screens for instrument cluster, centred around the driver for easy access. MG knows its way around car interiors, and undoubtedly, the Cyberster packs some cool features. One can expect wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, internet connectivity via SIM card, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, different driving modes, premium speaker setup, multiple airbags, regenerative braking and so much more.

Under the hood, the car will pack a 64kWh battery pack with a single 308hp electric motor, offering a range of 520-km on a single charge. This is the base model setup. There will be another higher-end variant with a 77kWh battery with two electric motors, pumping out 535hp and 725Nm peak torque. The range can be expected at 580kms, but what's fascinating is the sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

The pricing and availability of MG Cyberster is yet to be confirmed, but JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal hinted at a disruptive approach.

"Price point would be a very big disruptor in the market. We will have products in the mainstream, premium. The combination will allow us to launch a new product every three to six months. As economy grows people will upgrade. MG has a slew of products globally in premium portfolio and we plan to bring those into India," he said.

If rumours are to be believed, the Cyberster may be priced at around Rs 50 lakh. MG currently has only two EVs in its lineup, the compact MG Comet and ZS EV SUV. MG Cyberster adds an interesting spice to the EV space in India. Tell us what you think in the comments below.