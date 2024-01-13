British automaker Morris Garages (MG) commenced the new year with a launch of MG Astor 2024, positioning it as India's Most Advanced SUV in its category. Priced at a competitive INR 9,98,000 (ex-showroom), the Astor 2024 boasts an array of features, including a Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, Ventilated Seats, Panoramic Skyroof, Auto-Dimming IRVM, and an updated I-Smart 2.0 with an Advanced User Interface.

The SUV is equipped with i-Smart 2.0, offering an impressive 80+ connected features, with standout capabilities such as the JIO Voice Recognition system. This feature enables advanced voice commands for various functions, including weather updates, cricket scores, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news, and general knowledge. The Anti-Theft feature, coupled with Digital Key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection. The Advanced UI features Widget customization on the home screen, with multiple pages and a unique Birthday Wish feature on the Head unit.

MG Astor stands out as India's first SUV with a personal AI assistant, offering 14 Autonomous Level 2 features powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera. These features include Hill Descent Control, Heated ORVM, Electronic Power Steering with Mode Adjust, Digital Key with Bluetooth Technology, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Functions, Forward Collision Prevention, and Intelligent Headlamp Control.

The Astor comes with a range of in-segment features, such as Discover and Book Parking Slots powered by MapMyIndia and Park+, Inbuilt Jio Saavn App with Premium Account for Music and Podcasts, and Rear Drive Assist with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS) features enhance safety and convenience, with functions like Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Drive Assist. Adaptive Cruise Control senses and monitors the road ahead, while the Forward Collision Prevention system alerts the driver about potential collisions and applies autonomous deceleration if needed. The Speed Assist System monitors traffic signs and alerts the driver about over-speeding, with the ability to automatically adjust the car's speed.

Intelligent Headlamp Control ensures responsible use of high beams, activating and deactivating them based on oncoming traffic and environmental conditions. What are your thoughts about the new MG Astor?