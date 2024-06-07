As anticipation for WWDC grows with each passing day, Apple announced the winners of its 2024 Apple Design Awards, celebrating the success of 14 apps and games for their outstanding design and technical innovation. These awards will be presented at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC24), highlighting the work of development teams from across the globe. This year's winners were selected for their ability to create engaging and impactful experiences through innovative use of Apple technologies.

"It's inspiring to see how developers are using our technology to create exceptional apps and games that enhance the lives of users," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "This year's winners have demonstrated how apps can create powerful and moving experiences — and we're excited to celebrate their hard work and ingenuity at WWDC this year."

The winners are:

In the Delight and Fun category, Bears Gratitude by Isuru Wanasinghe from Australia was recognized for its engaging journaling experience that promotes daily gratitude practices. The game winner, New York Times Games, was celebrated for its compelling mix of titles and user-friendly design.

The Inclusivity category honored oko, an app by AYES from Belgium, for its innovative use of haptic and audio feedback to aid visually impaired pedestrians. Crayola Adventures by Red Games Co. from the United States won in the game category for its diverse character options and inclusive gameplay.

Procreate Dreams by Procreate from Australia took the Innovation award for its intuitive 2D animation tools, while Lost in Play by Happy Juice Games from Israel won for its charming, puzzle-filled adventure.

Winners in the Interaction category included Crouton by Devin Davies from New Zealand, a recipe management app with a seamless user interface, and Rytmos by Floppy Club from Denmark, a game that combines puzzle-solving with music creation.

The Social Impact award went to Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker by Gentler Stories from Slovenia, which promotes holistic health tracking, and The Wreck by The Pixel Hunt from France, a visual novel exploring deep and intimate narratives.

Visuals and Graphics winners were Rooms by Things, Inc. from the United States, an app for creating imaginative scenes, and Lies of P by NEOWIZ from South Korea, a visually stunning adventure game.

The new Spatial Computing category recognized djay pro - DJ App & AI Mixer by algoriddim GmbH from Germany for its immersive music mixing environment, and Blackbox by Shapes and Stories from the United States for its innovative use of spatial puzzles.

Other finalists included innovative apps and games like Complete Anatomy 2024, Unpacking, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and Synth Riders. These diverse selections highlight the breadth of creativity and technical prowess in today's app development landscape.