Apple Music unveiled its much-anticipated "100 Best Albums of All Time" list on Tuesday. This list, painstakingly curated by a team of industry experts and esteemed artists, serves as a heartfelt homage to the albums that have shaped the musical landscape for generations. The list transcends mere streaming numbers, focusing instead on the timeless impact these albums have had on music lovers worldwide.

The announcement of this list marks the commencement of a 10-day countdown celebration. During this period, Apple Music will reveal 10 albums each day, taking listeners on a journey through the annals of musical history. This is not just a countdown; it's a tribute to the artists and albums that have left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music's senior director of content and editorial, expressed the team's pride and excitement in presenting this list to the world. 100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it, she said.

The Selection Process and Initial Reveals

The selection process was a challenging one, as attested by Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director, and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. Putting this list together was a true labor of love, he remarked. "We were tasked with selecting the 100 best — that's practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context," Lowe said.

The first 10 albums offer a glimpse into the diversity and richness of the list. These albums span various genres and eras, including modern classics like Robyn's Body Talk and Tyler, The Creator's Flower Boy, alongside timeless gems such as the Eagles' Hotel California and George Michael's Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.

100. Body Talk, Robyn

99. Hotel California, Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

97. Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine

96. Pure Heroine, Lorde

95. Confessions, USHER

94. Untrue, Burial

93. A Seat at the Table, Solange

92. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael

To enhance the experience for listeners, Apple Music has launched a dedicated microsite that provides in-depth analysis of each album, archival interviews, and more. This allows fans to delve deeper into the stories behind the music. Additionally, fans can tune in to Apple Music Hits for round-the-clock specials and daily broadcasts, as well as exclusive content on Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

The countdown celebration and final unveiling

The countdown celebration will culminate on the final day with the unveiling of Apple Music's top 10 albums of all time during a broadcast radio special. Special guests Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rogers will join Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden for a roundtable discussion reflecting on the list's impact and significance.

In a unique gesture of appreciation, all 100 Best Albums recipients will receive a unique award crafted from recycled Apple products. This symbolizes the enduring legacy of these iconic albums. With its blend of nostalgia, reverence, and appreciation for musical artistry, Apple Music's 100 Best Albums of All Time list promises to inspire passionate discussions and ignite a renewed appreciation for the power of music.

This initiative by Apple Music is reminiscent of similar historical events where music platforms have celebrated the artistry and impact of music. For instance, Rolling Stone magazine has periodically released its list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, which has sparked discussions and debates among music lovers and critics alike. Similarly, the Grammy Awards annually honor outstanding creative achievement in the music industry, recognizing the best in various genres and categories.

The 100 Best Albums list on Apple Music, however, stands out for its focus on the enduring influence of albums, transcending streaming numbers and commercial success. It is a testament to the power of music and its ability to shape our collective consciousness. As we anticipate the unveiling of the remaining albums on the list, we are reminded of the profound impact music has on our lives, and the artists who create these timeless pieces of art.