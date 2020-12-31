Even though 2020 has been an extremely tough year for millions, love somehow found its way. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there were millions of couple who somehow managed to get married. It has been for the first time in history when we witnessed zoom-weddings as well.

A few noted personalities from the North American and UK entertainment industry tied the knot before quarantine guidelines were put in place. At the same time, there were several stars who opted for a private wedding where they followed all the lockdown protocols.

Check out some of the noted personalities who managed to get married amid the pandemic in 2020:

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh:

WWE wrestler John Cena was in a serious relationship with Twin Bella star Nikki Bella. However, after ending the relationship he started dating Shay Shariatzadeh.

John and Shay reportedly married in Florida on October 12, at an attorney's office. As of now, the couple has not officially responded to give the confirmation of their wedding.

:

The talk-show host Mike Hill and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey reportedly exchanged vows during a lavish Georgia wedding in October.

"10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other," the newlyweds said in a statement. "We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted."

Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer:

Alex Pettyfer announced the news of him getting married to his fiance Toni Garrn on his Instagram with a photo showing off their wedding rings, with the caption, "Mr. & Mr.s Pettyfer."

Emma Stone and Dave McCary:

Reportedly, Emma Stone and her boyfriend of three years, Dave McCary tied knots in 2020. The couple reportedly postponed their March nuptials due to the Coronavirus pandemic and as per the latest reports, they were spotted wearing matching wedding bands.

David Harbour and Lily Allen:

Stranger Things star David and Lily Allen got married in Las Vegas on September 7, 2020.

David will soon be seen reprising his role in Netflix's Stranger Things season 4.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost:

Avengers movie star Scarlett Johansson got married to her long-time partner Colin Jost in late October 2020. The couple's wedding was organized by Meals on Wheels who posted on Instagram that Scarlett and Colin got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family members.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting," the organization added.

Scarlett Johansson will soon be seen in her first solo-superhero movie, Black Widow.