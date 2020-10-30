Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson has married her fiance Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony, following the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Scarlett Johannson began dating Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost in 2017. The couple officially got engaged in May 2019. As per Meals on Wheels, Scarlett and Colin's wedding took place at the weekend. Meals on Wheels wrote on Instagram that the couple's wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Host were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," they further wrote.

Scarlett Johansson's personal life:

Scarlett Johansson was in a serious relationship with Deadpool movie star Ryan Reynolds. The couple got married in September 2008, but parted ways in 2010 and got divorced in July 2011.

Following her divorce from Reynolds, Johansson started dating Frenchman Romain Dauriac. The couple got engaged in September 2012 and married two years later in Montana. However, even that marriage didn't last long as they separated two years later and divorced in September 2017.

Social Media reactions to Scarlett Johansson's wedding:

Following the news that Avengers: Endgame movie star finally got married, several of her fans took to Twitter to congratulate them. Some users wanted to see the newlyweds' pictures, whereas some of them simply couldn't accept that their favourite female superhero is no longer single.

"Scarlett Johansson got married again. It's ok. I'm patient," wrote one user.

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow movie:

After starring in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Scarlett Johansson will win the box-office from her standalone Black Widow movie. Cate Shortland directs the film on the screenplay penned by Eric Pearson.

The standalone Black Widow movie will start after the events of Captain America: Civil War, where Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy that ties her to her days before joining the S.H.I.E.L.D. Since the movie predates Infinity War and Endgame's events, there are chances that we might get to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark for one more time.

Black Widow movie is scheduled to be released in the United States in May 2021. It would be the first film in MCU's Phase Four.