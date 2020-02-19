Avengers: Endgame featured the end of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. The upcoming Black Widow movie featuring Scarlett Johansson is set before the events shown in Endgame movie and fans are still hopeful that they might get to see Downey Jr. in some capacity. However, if recent reports are to be believed then this is not going to happen.

Robert Downey Jr. played the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character instantly became a fan-favorite and Downey Jr. became the household name. So it was pretty obvious for fans to get heartbroken after seeing his death in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame.

There were reports that Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Tony Stark in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home but that did not happen. There are rumours that fans might get to see him in the forthcoming Black Widow movie but chances of that happening are pretty slim as well.

Robert Downey's earnings from Marvel:

As per previous reports by CBR.com, the Sherlock movie star made around half a million dollars for playing Tony Stark in the very first Marvel movie. But as the popularity of the franchise increased, he went on to make hundreds of millions for playing Iron Man. For Age of Ultron movie, he reportedly earned between $50 million and $80 million.

There were reports that Robert Downey Jr. was paid somewhere around a whopping $150 million for his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. As per a recent report by WeGotThisCovered, Marvel is reportedly not interested in paying Robert another big cheque.

It should be noted that Avengers: Endgame went on to break all the box-office records and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Since Iron Man is the most popular MCU's superheroes and if Robert Downey Jr. wishes to get back as Tony Stark in rumoured Iron Man 4 movie, then fans speculate that Marvel Studio will pay whatever he wants.

At the same time, these are just rumours as no one actually knows whether Robert Downey Jr. actually wants to be back as Tony Stark in future MCU movies. The actor had played the role for more than ten years and, understandably, he wishes to explore other roles as well.

That being said, fans will always hope to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in future Marvel movies.