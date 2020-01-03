After Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the world of the superhero seems to be expanding from all the major fronts. Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Marvel's first transgender character is soon going to appear in the forthcoming Marvel movie.

While speaking at an event at the New York Film Academy, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that a trans superhero would appear in a film that the studio is shooting right now. In addition to this, he added that more transgender characters will feature in future superhero movies.

During a question-and-answer session, a student asked Kevin Feige if there were plans to add more transgender characters to the MCU.

"Yes, absolutely yes," Feige said. "Very soon. In a movie we're shooting right now."

Two Marvel movies coming out in 2020 are directed by women and a couple of new shows coming to Disney+ also have female directors in it. This shows how Marvel Studios strive to be diverse and inclusive.

"We have three other shows we've announced, we haven't announced the players yet, but spoiler alert -- two out of three of them are women," Feige said. "It makes for better stories. I say, when you are sitting at a table and everyone looks like you, you're in trouble. You aren't going to get the best story out of that."

Gay characters in Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, there are several LGBTQ characters. For instance, J.M. DeMatteis introduced Arnie Roth — a childhood friend of Steve Rogers aka Captain America, who comes to the Captain seeking help in rescuing his roommate Michael. Later in the comics, Arnie himself gets captured and is forced to dress-up in flamboyant clothes and stage make-up.

Apart from this, Alpha Flight's Northstar — a member of the original Alpha Flight superhero team was the first major gay character created by Marvel Comics. In addition to this, X-Men depicts an alternate version of Northstar who is in a same-sex relationship with that dimension's Colossus.

As of now, it is not clear which LGBTQ character from the Marvel Comics is going to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but when it will surely change MCU for good. More and more people will appreciate the movies for the inclusion of LGBTQ.

You can watch Kevin Feige's appearance at New York Film Academy below: