When it comes to some epic franchises like Game of Thrones or Marvel, the internet is filled with several crazy theories. Many previous theories talked about Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) return in Spider-Man: Far From Home and now a recent theory states that Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans) is Peter Quill aka Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) biological grandfather.

Avengers: Endgame showed the end of Captain America, Tony Stark, Black Widow, and Thanos. We are officially getting a Black Widow standalone movie and there are chances that even Thanos is still alive. As per a crazy fan theory, Captain America is none other than Peter Quill's biological grandfather.

The theory talks about the actress, Laura Haddock, who played Meredith Quill — Peter's mother. Laura Haddock appeared in Guardians as well as Captain America: The First Avengers. When the actress starred in Captain America: The First Avenger, it somehow felt that she had a fling with Steve Rogers at some point.

"The scene goes he's blowing past everyone, he's on autopilot going from town to town doing the same show over and over again but then he sees her and stops dead in his tracks and his mouth opens, and there's a big flash from a camera. I THINK, that they had a one-night stand and she got pregnant, then later met the man that plays his grandfather in the first guardians," claims the fan on Reddit.

The theorist further points out that Meredith's mother was not present in the room when she passes away during the opening sequences of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. If the crazy theory is true, it would also seem to confirm several of Peter Quill's abilities and it would somehow make him a super soldier plus part ancient alien.

Peter Quill's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

The claims are very far-fetched as there is no evidence of a one-night stand happening between Steve Rogers with any other character. At the same time, the character has high moral values and always had a close affinity towards Agent Peggy Carter.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt will return as Peter Quill in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Thor joined the crew of the Guardians as they all head towards the space in search of Gamora.

As of now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 do not have any official release date but it is being speculated that Marvel fans will get to see the movie somewhere in the latter half of 2022.