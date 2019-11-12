Although Avengers: Endgame marked the end of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Romanoff and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, rumours suggesting that Iron Man and Captain America will reprise their role in the upcoming Marvel TV shows or movies were doing rounds. But looks like Evans has his own take on the reprisal.

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how Black Widow sacrificed herself to get the Soul Stone (The character is retiring in her solo Black Widow movie in 2020). Whereas, Tony Stark died after he used all the six Infinity Stones to destroy Thanos and his alien army. However, Steve Rogers went back in time to place all the stones in their respective time zone and places. But the character did not come right away as earlier predicted.

Steve Rogers spends all his time with the love of his life Peggy Carter and lives out the rest of his days with her as a happily married man and a father of two children. The fan-favourite character is not dead but is shown older. There were earlier reports that Captain America will have a cameo in the upcoming TV series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

During the Variety's Actors on Actors award conversation, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson spoke about Captain America's comeback in future Marvel movies. The 38-year-old Evans stated that he loves the character a lot and it is hard to say no to it but at the same time, he appreciated how the Russo Brothers did a nice job "letting him complete his journey".

"If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together," he said.

From Chris Evans' statement, it looks like we are not going to see Captain America in future Marvel movies. At the same time, no one ever knows what future MCU movies will bring to the fans. For instance, in solo Black Widow movie, we are going to see the early days of Agent Romanoff and if we are going back in the past to see her origin story then there are chances that characters like Iron Man and Steve Rogers will come back to have cameos.

Chris Evans films after Avengers: Endgame

After playing the role of Captain America for over a decade, the Massachusetts-born Evans starred in Gideon Ralf's spy thriller movie The Red Sea Diving Resort. The movie was released in July by Netflix and received negative reviews from fans and critics.

Chris Evans will soon be seen playing the role of Ransom Drysdale in Iran Johnson's black comedy-mystery movie, Knives Out. The movie will also star Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer in the lead roles.