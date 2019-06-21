Keanu Reeves has become an internet sensation after starring in a couple of amazing acting thriller movies. As we all know, the entire internet loves him for the person he is and now the John Wick 3 actor has also caught the eyes of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who wants him to come on board in MCU movie. If Keanu agrees to star in a superhero movie then he will be the first big name to replace Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in MCU.

In Avengers Endgame, we saw the end of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. We all know that Iron Man is dead and Captain America is too old to fight anyone. It simply means that Marvel needs a big hero to get on board who will take the command and carry on the superhero franchise on his shoulders. In a recent interview with comicbook.com, Kevin Feige was asked whether he had ever considered Matrix star Keanu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To amaze everyone, the studio head Feige stated that Marvel has tried to talk to him for almost every superhero movie that has made so far. It means that Keanu was reportedly asked to star in Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and others.

"I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it," Feige said.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when the reports of Keanu Reeves to join the MCU have surfaced online. As earlier reported, there were several alleged claims that suggested that Keanu will reportedly star with Angelina Jolie in the upcoming The Eternals movie. The Eternals has been in pipeline from several years and after Endgame became the #1 movie in the world, it looks like the perfect time to introduce several new superheroes.

If Marvel manages to convince/negotiate a deal with Keanu Reeves for The Eternals then the upcoming MCU movie would actually become the next big thing because of its star cast.

Meanwhile, very little is known about the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are still hoping that they will get to see Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans portraying their respective roles in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.