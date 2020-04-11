An alternate version of Black Widow's death from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has finally made its way online and it totally changes how we all perceived the theatrical release.

In the theatrical cut of the movie, we see Natasha Romanoff and Clint Burton going to Vormir to acquire the Soul Stone. As the story goes, one has to sacrifice something most dear to them and then only they get the Soul Stone. In the theatrical release, we saw how Black Widow and Hawkeye argue over who will sacrifice and who will stay behind to get the Infinity Stone.

After several emotional fighting sequences, Black Widow willingly jumped from Vormir and Hawkeye gets the Soul Stone. He then later takes it back to the current timeline.

An alternate sequence

In the alternative cut of the scene, however, Black Widow does not jump from Vormir willingly but she and Clint are attacked by Thanos and his army. In the attached clip below, we can see how Natasha and Clint are fighting for their lives against the Sakaaraan ship aliens.

In the final moment, we see how a wounded Black Widow kills almost all the attackers and when Thanos himself arrives at Vormir, she jumps from the place, leaving Hawkeye alone with the Infinity Stone.

Avengers: Endgame co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had previously spoken about this scene. As per comicbook.com, McFeely stated that they reshot the scene as the scene was a little awkward and overthinking.

"While it lit a fire under them to do the act, it also took a little bit of the agency away, and we lost the characters," Markus had added.

Black Widow solo movie

Scarlett Johansson is all set to reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Marvel's forthcoming superhero movie, titled Black Widow. The movie's trailer had already created a lot of hype among the fans.

For starters, the Black Widow movie is set before the events shown in Avengers: Endgame movie that means that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark aka Iron Man is still alive in that timeline. If the movie is set in New York then there are chances that we might get to see the most-awaited cameo on Downey Jr. in it.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus, Marvel has postponed the release date of Black Widow. As per the reports, Black Widow movie will now release on November 6, 2020, which is followed by Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington's Eternals that is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.