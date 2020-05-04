The entire world is currently struggling because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Several countries are in full lockdown and citizens from around the globe are advised to stay at home. The pandemic has affected over 30 million people and has caused death more than one imagined at the start of 2020. Now that everyone knows that COVID-19 has affected her life for good, several celebrities are coming together to address mental health awareness.

La La Land movie actress Emma Stone has now participated in a new digital initiative that supports those who struggle with anxiety and isolation. The new campaign, called #WeThriveInside was recently launched by The Child Mind Institute and coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Month for May.

In her uploaded clip, Emma Stone speaks about the activities helping her stay positive amid Coronavirus lockdown. As per Emma, mediation, dancing, reading new books, and writing about her daily routine have helped her a lot while she is staying at her home.

"Something I really like to do when I'm struggling with anxiety is a brain dump," Stone explains. "What I do is just write down anything that I'm worried about. I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it back. I find it's really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper."

Before signing off from the video, Emma Stone added she hopes that everyone is safe and is staying strong and healthy.

Emma Stone's therapy sessions:

This is not the very first time when Zombieland movie actress talked about mental health issues. Back in June 2015, she recalled the time when she underwent therapy but added that it was her participation in local theatre plays that helped her during the attacks.

While talking about the panic attacks, she stated that she was sitting at her friend's house and she thought that her house was burning down. She then hurriedly called her mother to pick her up.

"I would go to the nurse at lunch most days and just wring my hands. I would ask my mom to tell me exactly how the day was going to be, then ask again 30 seconds later. I just needed to know that no one was going to die and nothing was going to change," she said back then via The Wall Street Journal.