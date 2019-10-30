People are still talking about the newly launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and rumors have already started building hype for 2020 iPhones. It is way too early to start anticipating for next year's iPhones, but the kind of rumors we are hearing are too good to be ignored.

There is no way of knowing for sure that the rumors about 2020 iPhones, or should we already say iPhone 12 series, are accurate. Apple isn't going to comment on it, and this is the best we've got until September next year.

2020 iPhone rumors started making the rounds of the internet well before the iPhone 11 series was launched. But the latest word on the street is the upgraded display on the upcoming iPhones. It is widely reported that all 2020 iPhones would have OLED screens, but that's not the end of it.

A new report citing industry insiders suggests Apple will finally use 120Hz ProMotion display technology in next year iPhones. To recall, 120Hz ProMotion technology was first used by Apple in 2017 iPad Pros. Ever since, there had been strong anticipation for the smooth displays, but it never happened. The wait is only a bit longer now.

Apple's 120Hz ProMotion technology isn't like ROG Phone 2's display, which has a locked high refresh rate of 120Hz. Apple's answer to the sudden rise in demand for higher refresh rate is adaptive refresh rate, which practically means the display would switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the tasks.

Since all 2020 iPhones would have OLED displays, the 120Hz ProMotion display would be a great way for Apple to lure consumers towards iPhone 12 Pro models. In the case of iPad Pro, the increased refresh rate is only limited to the areas where the Apple Pencil is in contact with and the rest of the screen would be at 60Hz. While this might put off some users, this method helps preserve battery.

If Apple is indeed considering 120Hz ProMotion technology for 2020 iPhones, it suggests there will be Apple Pencil support. Either way, this piece of news is incredibly exciting for Apple fans.

In another report by Nikkei, Apple has reportedly started mobilising suppliers to produce the first 5G iPhones. "It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," one of the people familiar with the company's plans told the paper.

There's more...

The iPhone 11 series upgraded the cameras in a big way, but watch out for some real upgrades next year. For instance, there were reports that Apple would finally give in to the temptation of in-display fingerprint scanner next year, making up for the loss of Touch ID since the iPhone X-days.

Apple is also likely to make 2020 iPhones truly bezel-less, which means good-bye notch. Other notable upgrades include 5G support, 3D ToF camera at the back and new screen sizes measuring 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch. Of the three sizes, the 6.1-inch iPhone will be the entry-level model, while the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Pro will replace iPhone 11 Pro and the 6.7-inch variant will succeed iPhone 11 Pro Max.