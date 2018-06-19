Japanese two-wheeler maker Kawasaki's Indian subsidiary has launched 2019 edition Ninja 1000. Assembled at IKM's Pune plant from semi-knocked down (SKD) kits, 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 has been priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and there is no increase in price compared to the outgoing model.

Interestingly, there are no technical changes in the specifications of 2019 Ninja 1000. However, there are minor graphical changes in the form of new decal design on the fairing. The new Ninja 1000 is offered in two colours- black and green.

The highly successful litre-class bike of Kawasaki continues to draw power from a 1,043 cc engine with six-speed transmission. The engine has the capacity to pump in a power of 140bhp at 10,000rpm and a torque of 111Nm at 7,300rpm. The Ninja 1000 comes with a 19-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 239 kg.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 comes with ABS and the three-mode Kawasaki traction control. The motorcycle features chin spoilers which are similar to those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R models and lower profile dual LED headlights which feature low and high beams. Other features like Assist and slipper clutch, anti-lock brake system and ample torque for easy take-off contribute in power and handling of Ninja 1000.

"We are glad to inform all our stakeholders that MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on the same day when it is getting launched in other countries. We always have seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the India market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors.

India Kawasaki Motor dealers have already started accepting bookings for the 2019 Ninja 1000.