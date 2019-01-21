BMW is ringing into the new year with a bang as it unveiled the latest SUV in India on Monday. 2019 BMW X4 has finally arrived in three variants, starting at Rs 60.6 lakhs, giving a posh and sporty SUV option to those who are actively looking to upgrade.

BMW's latest coupe SUV, assembled locally at the Chennai plant adhering to the Make in India initiative, dons a perfect sporty look as it is trimmed out in the M Sport X package. BMW X4 2019 competes directly against the likes of Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, Range Rover Evoque and Lexus NX. The British brand's presence and likeness in India give the X4 a head start while shoppers look for their next SUV.

2019 BMW X4 has been designed to impress and built to perform. There's a striking resemblance between the new X4 and the X3 on the front, complete with trapezoidal headlamps, Kidney Grille and large air inlets. But it is the rear styling that sets a new tone for the X4. There are slim 3D L-shaped tail lights with a low-slung roofline that sweeps toward the rear deck for the elegant coupe design.

With all the sublime changes, 2019 BMW X4 has grown bigger in width by 37mm and in length by 81mm but managed to shed 50kgs compared to the first-gen model.

The all-new BMW X4 borrows the interior package from the X3 and bags several unique features such as BMW Display Key to keep tabs on the car, BMW Gesture Control, a smartphone holder with integrated inductive wireless charging and helpful parking assistant along with a rearview camera and park distance control.

The driver and front passenger seats get a sporty makeover with several adjustment options in order to get that perfect seating position before you hit the road. There's also 40:20:40 split capacity and the rear backrest can be folded down to make more room for storage.

2019 BMW X4 also comes with ambient light with 6 light designs, automatic tailgate operations, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch infotainment system, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System (600 W, 16 loudspeakers), 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 19 inch machine cut alloys, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Getting down the essentials, 2019 BMW X4 is offered in one petrol and two diesel engines. There's a 190hp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in the xDrive20d, a 265hp, 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel in the xDrive30d and a 252hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit in the xDrive30i. The XDrive20d M Sport X is priced at Rs 60.6 lakhs (ex-showroom), the xDrive 30d costs Rs 65.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and xDrive 30i petrol comes at Rs 63.5 lakhs (ex-showroom).

All BMW X4 variants come with 8-speed automatic transmission, AWD as standard. There are four drive modes, including Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+, in addition to BMW's Sheer Driving Pleasure features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering and 50:50 Weight Distribution.