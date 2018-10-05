German carmaker BMW has launched BS-VI compliant petrol engine equipped variant of its most affordable SUV - X1. Christened X1 sDrive20i, the new variant has been priced at Rs 37.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In line with the other X1 variants, the sDrive20i will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. BMW claims the new variant has been introduced in an exclusive 'xLine' design scheme that bestows practicality and modern styling.

The xLine application further emphasises the off-road character of BMW X1. The signature kidney grille comes with slats in aluminium matt and grille frame in chrome. The 18-inch light alloy wheels in Y-spoke style accentuate the style quotient.

The door sill finishers in aluminium with BMW lettering and sport leather steering wheel in the interior is part of the xLine. The xLine design scheme also features a panorama sunroof and ambient lighting scheme in an orange or white variable.

Under the hood, the X1 sDrive20i gets 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 192hp of power and maximum torque of 280Nm in the range of 1,350-4,600rpm. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed Steptronic sport automatic double clutch transmission. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.6 seconds and it also has a top speed of 224kmph.

The BMW sDrive20i xLine comes standard with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as touch-enabled Navigation with iDrive touch controller and 16.5 cms colour display, BMW Apps, Wireless Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear-view camera, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

The new X1 variant comes loaded with safety features such as six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), side-impact protection and run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls.