BMW X4 India launch likely in 2019

Coupe-ish goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Range Rover Evoque

First generation revealed in 2014 never sold in India

Second generation X4 made global debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in February

German carmaker BMW has recently launched the new generation X3 SUV in India. The Sports Activity Vehicle (BMW's version of SUV) range of the carmaker now consists of the X1, X3, X5 and the X6 along with the M-spec X5 M and X6 M. Emerging reports indicate BMW is planning to expand its X range of SUV with yet another model.

The new model in question is the BMW X4 compact luxury crossover SUV and launch in India is scheduled in 2019, reports CarDekho. The first generation of the X4 was launched in the global markets in 2014 and it wasn't available in India. The second generation of the X4 made global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in February this year. This will be the India-bound model.

The new BMW X4 is based on the new CLAR architecture, which also underpins the new BMW X3. The X4 is essentially the coupe version of the X3. Once launched, the X4 will sit between the X3 and X5 SUVs in BMW's India portfolio.

Adoption of new platform has made the new X4 lighter by around 50kg. The new X4 is also longer, wider and lower than its predecessor. The X4 comes with a more evolved and sharper design. The signature kidney grill is bigger in the new X4 and it is flanked by a brand new pair of headlamps. Unlike the previous version's integrated stance, the grille and headlamp units are separated in the new BMW X4. The reworked front bumper houses horizontally-placed LED fog lamps instead of round.

The side profile showcases the coupe-like roofline more evident. The rear end of the X4 is unique with slim L-shaped LED tail lights, BMW logo in the centre, dual-tone rear bumper and twin-exhaust tips. The X4 will feature a similar layout of the X3 and it will be packed with high-end surround sound system from Harman Kardon, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sunblind, and enlarged panoramic roof, ambient lighting and others.

BMW is expected to employ two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 190hp of power and a maximum torque of 400Nm mated to eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission in the X4.

BMW X4 is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh and it will go up against coupe styled SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the Range Rover Evoque.