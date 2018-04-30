2018 Toyota Yaris priced at Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 14.07 ex-showroom pan-India

Bookings are open for Rs 50,000 and deliveries from May

Only engine option is 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i petrol unit

Four variants on offer- J, G, V, VX

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched Yaris sedan for an introductory price starting at Rs 8.75 lakh, ex-showroom on April 26. TKM has now started accepting bookings for the Yaris at a down payment of Rs 50,000 while deliveries will start from the first week of May.

Toyota Yaris goes up against the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Interestingly, 2018 Toyota Yaris will be offered only in 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i petrol engine that develops 106bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque, mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters. TKM claims the manual transmission versions will return 17.1kmpl fuel efficiency while CVT units come with 17.8kmpl.

If you are planning to buy the Yaris and confused about which variant to choose, we have compiled all the details to make your choice easier.

Toyota Yaris J

The base variant of the Yaris has been priced at Rs 8.75 lakh (MT) and Rs 9.95 lakh (CVT). The variant is loaded with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake assist, halogen headlamps with projectors, power adjustable mirrors, driver seat height adjust, power windows, keyless entry, cooled glovebox, instrument cluster with LCD multi info display, four-speaker audio system, rear armrest and tilt steering.

Toyota Yaris G

The G variant of the Yaris has been priced at Rs 10.56 lakh (MT) and Rs 11.76 lakh (CVT). The G variant packs power folding mirrors with integrated turn indicators, chrome touches on the grille, instrument cluster with TFT multi-info display, push-button start, 7.0-inch infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, fog lamps, dual rear parking sensors and rear defogger.

Toyota Yaris V

The Yaris V variant costs Rs 11.70 lakh (MT) and Rs 12.90 lakh (CVT). The mid-level variant comes with disc brakes on all four wheels, automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, rain sensing wipers, 15-inch alloy wheels, tail-lamps with LED inserts, 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speakers, dual front parking sensors, quad rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Toyota Yaris VX

The VX is the top end variant of Toyota Yaris and it has been priced at Rs 12.85 lakh (MT) and Rs 14.07 lakh (CVT). The variant flaunts chrome trim on door handles, LED daytime running lamps, 7.0-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers, leather seats, eight-way adjustable driver seat, paddle shifters for CVT, hill-start assist, tire pressure monitoring system and rear sunshade.

Let us know which variant you are planning to place an order on, in the comments section below.