Early this year, Japanese carmaker Honda showcased its new-generation Amaze compact sedan at the Auto Expo 2018. The model is expected to be launched in India by May. But as car enthusiasts slowly turn their attention to the new Amaze, it looks like Honda is back to the drawing board again.

If a report of AutocarIndia is to be believed, the company is working on a next-generation Honda City that could hit the market by 2020. The Honda City, in its new avatar, is expected to see major overhaul from its styling to the engine. While the details about the design and the features of the new City are scarce at this point in time, the City sedan may get continuously variable transmission (CVT) option in the diesel version too. In the current generation City, CVT is offered in the petrol model. Since the current City is nearing the end of its life-cycle, adding CVT in the model may not make sense.

It is offered with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Honda City is one of the popular models of the company in the country. Although the current City received a facelift in 2017, Honda is not satisfied with just a few changes made before.

The City now features automatic climate control with touch control panel, rear air conditioning vents with chrome plated knobs, smart key system with keyless remote, and telescopic and tilt steering. Other features of the City includes LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED rear combi-lamp, spoiler with LED stop lamp, auto folding door mirror, and electric sunroof.

The sedan, which completed 20-years of its run in the Indian market since its first introduction in 1998 rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Rapid in its segment.