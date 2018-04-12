The 2018 Toyota Yaris, the upcoming B-segment sedan that aims to rival Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been getting a lot of attention since its maiden appearance at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Toyota confirmed that Yaris will be launched in May after it was linked to several launch dates in India.

Now ahead of the new Toyota Yaris launch in India, its variants and features have been leaked online, giving a clear picture of what is in store for the auto enthusiasts in the country. Though the bookings for the new sedan are unofficially started at dealer-level, Toyota is expected to open bookings for the new Yaris officially from April 22. The Yaris is expected to be launched in India on May 18.

According to the leaked document, the Yaris will be launched in four variants — J, G, V, and VX. It will come powered by 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine that is mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission.

It will be offered in six exterior color options — Super White, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Wildfire Red and Phantom Brown. the Yaris will get 7 Airbags (dual front airbags, 2 curtain airbags, 2 front sides and a driver knee airbag), ABS with EBD and brake assist, keyless entry and central locking as standard across all variants.

Toyota Yaris J

The entry-level model of the upcoming Yaris will feature halogen headlamps with projectors, body-colored wing mirrors and door handles, power mirrors, Driver's seat adjust, rear armrest, tilt steering, cooled glove box and AC with manual control. There will also be instrument cluster with LCD multi info display and four-speaker audio system.

Toyota Yaris G

Toyota Yaris G will come packed with power folding mirrors with integrated turn indicators, instrument cluster with TFT multi-info display, steering mounted audio controls, front and rear fog lamps, rear defogger and push-button start.

Toyota Yaris V

The Yaris V will offer automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, four-wheel disc brakes, LED taillamps, dual front parking sensors and cruise control. For in-car entertainment, the sedan will offer 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speakers. It will also get 15-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Yaris VX

The top-end spec of the Yaris will offer LED daytime running lamps, chrome trim on door handles, 7.0-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers, leather seats, eight-way adjustable driver seat, tire pressure monitoring system and rear sunshade.

Source: TeamBHP