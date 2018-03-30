Japanese carmaker Toyota is set to launch mid-sized sedan Yaris in India. If emerging reports are to be believed, Toyota Yaris is slated to be launched in May, and bookings for the model is expected to open toward the end of April.

Although some Toyota dealers started accepting bookings for Yaris earlier this month, a report in AutocarIndia reveals that the booking for the new sedan will officially begin on April 22. The report further says that the 2018 version of Toyota Yaris has been scheduled for its launch in India on May 18.

To be pitted against segment front-runners like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, the 2018 Toyota Yaris had made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Toyota has kick-started the promotional campaign for the new Yaris and also released a video highlighting the class-leading features of the sedan.

From a visual standpoint, Toyota Yaris will get projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), an LED rear combi-lamp, a bold and wide front grille and a shark-fin antenna on the exterior.

The model will get piano black interiors with waterfall design instrument panel and packs a slew of features like vibration control glass for windshield and door, rear armrest with cup holders, rear sunshade, leather upholstery, adjustable headrest, and steering-mounted audio controls.

The 2018 Yaris will be offered only in the petrol engine option in India. The 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine will be mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.

Toyota is expected to price its new sedan in the range of Rs 8-12 lakh.