Toyota Yaris launched with an introductory price of Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 14.07 ex-showroom

Bookings officially open now and deliveries from May first week

Yaris on sale only with the 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i petrol engine

Toyota Yaris comes with 7 SRS airbags across all variants and disc brakes on all four wheels

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation has launched Yaris sedan for an introductory price starting at Rs 8.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has started bookings for the Toyota Yaris for Rs 50,000 while deliveries will start from the first week of May.

2018 Toyota Yaris will be offered only in the petrol engine option. The 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine will be mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.

Variant MT CVT J Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh G Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 11.76 lakh V Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh VX Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh

Ex-showroom pan-India

With the Yaris, Toyota plans to challenge the hierarchy of the B-segment sedan segment which is the domain of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Yaris comes with an array of features to be a compelling case.

Toyota was criticized for its lackluster design when launched the Etios series. The Yaris, on the other hand, is a looker. The sedan has a contemporary design that seems to be have taken inspiration from the elder sibling Corolla Altis. The slim and wide wraparound headlamps and taillamps, and a sporty bumper with black inserts are in line with company's global design language.

Inside the cabin, the Yaris gets Piano Black upholstery. Hand /air gesture controlled Infotainment system with touchscreen navigation, faux leather seats, cruise control and steering-mounted controls are the other interesting features. The Yaris also comes with electrically powered driver seat, push the start button and ambient illumination for rear passengers.

Toyota has given stress to safety and the Yaris comes with 7 SRS airbags across all variants. ABS with EBD, tyre-pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control, parking sensors and disc brakes on all four wheels are the other safety features.