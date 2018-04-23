Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to launch its new sedan, the Yaris, in India. Ahead of its imminent launch in the country, the new Yaris has started arriving at company showrooms and the images of it have started doing the rounds on the internet.

Although Toyota is yet to announce the exact launch date of the Yaris in India, rumors indicate a May launch. To be precise, the web hints May 18, as the launch date. Toyota is expected to commence the bookings for the new Yaris from April 23 with the deliveries promised to begin from April 24. Read on to know about delivery and launch date of the Yaris.

As said, the new Toyota Yaris has started arriving at the dealership yards of the company and the images show the sedan with Yaris demo badging, indicating that it is the test drive vehicles. A lot has already been written about the new Yaris and the details of the sedan are also out, barring the pricing.

To be pitted against Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Yaris will be launched in four variants — J, G, V, and VX. Under the hood, the new Toyota Yaris will get a 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine that is mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission.

The Yaris will offer automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, four-wheel disc brakes, LED taillamps, dual front parking sensors, and cruise control. For in-car entertainment, the sedan will offer 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speakers. It will also get 15-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers and rear parking sensors.

The Yaris will offer 7 Airbags (dual front airbags, 2 curtain airbags, 2 front sides and a driver knee airbag), ABS with EBD and brake assist, keyless entry and central locking as standard across all variants.

On the pricing front, the rumors suggest a price tag in the range of Rs 8-12 lakh.

