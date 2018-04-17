Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to have elaborate plans for the launch of its new B-segment, 2018 Yaris, in India. While the new Yaris is slated to be launched in India in May, the auto enthusiasts who have been waiting to get their hands on the steering wheels of the Yaris will get it much before its official launch in India. Wonder how?

According to a report of ET Auto, the bookings for the new 2018 Toyota Yaris sedan will be open officially from April 23 and the deliveries of the model will start immediately after that. The report further adds that the deliveries of the new Yaris will commence from April 24, although the official launch of the model is May 18. Some of the dealers of Toyota have started accepting the bookings for the models already.

To be pitted against Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Yaris will be launched in four variants — J, G, V, and VX. It will come powered by 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine that is mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The Yaris will get 7 Airbags (dual front airbags, 2 curtain airbags, 2 front sides and a driver knee airbag), ABS with EBD and brake assist, keyless entry and central locking as standard across all variants.

The Yaris will offer automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, four-wheel disc brakes, LED taillamps, dual front parking sensors and cruise control. For in-car entertainment, the sedan will offer 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speakers. It will also get 15-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers and rear parking sensors.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8-12 lakh, the Yaris will come in six exterior color options — Super White, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Wildfire Red and Phantom Brown.