2018 Toyota Yaris priced from Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powered by 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine, no diesel mill on offer

Four variants on offer- J, G, V, VX

Bookings are open for Rs 50,000 and deliveries have started

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched its new B-segment sedan, the Yaris on Friday (May 18). The Japanese carmaker had revealed the price and all other information about the Yaris in April and bookings are underway. Since the official launch event was held on Friday, deliveries of the Yaris have started.

Toyota has priced the Yaris from Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh ex-showroom across India. Debuted in India at the Auto Expo 2018, the Yaris will lock horn against the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Variant MT CVT J Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh G Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 11.76 lakh V Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh VX Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh

Despite being a prominent player in the utility vehicle space, Toyota's small car foray wasn't as successful as envisioned with the Etios series. The Etios sedan and Liva hatchback were criticized for its lacklustre design and sales are underwhelming compared to rivals. Toyota seems to have addressed this issue and the Yaris is a looker. The sedan has a contemporary design that has been inspired by the Corolla Altis. The slim and wide wraparound headlamps and taillamps, and a sporty bumper with black inserts are in line with company's global design language.

2018 Toyota Yaris gets Piano Black upholstery. The sedan gets hand/air gesture controlled infotainment system with touchscreen navigation, faux leather seats, cruise control and steering-mounted controls. The Yaris also comes with electrically powered driver seat, push the start button and ambient illumination for rear passengers.

Interestingly, the Yaris is offered only in petrol engine option. The 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine will develop 105bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The mill will come mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.

Planning to buy the Toyota Yaris? Check out the variant wise features

Toyota Yaris J - 7 airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake assist, halogen headlamps with projectors, power adjustable mirrors, driver seat height adjust, power windows, keyless entry, cooled glovebox, instrument cluster with LCD multi info display, four-speaker audio system, rear armrest and tilt steering.

Toyota Yaris G - Power folding mirrors with integrated turn indicators, chrome touches on the grille, instrument cluster with TFT multi-info display, push-button start, 7.0-inch infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, fog lamps, dual rear parking sensors and rear defogger.

Toyota Yaris V - disc brakes on all four wheels, automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, rain sensing wipers, 15-inch alloy wheels, tail-lamps with LED inserts, 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speakers, dual front parking sensors, quad rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Toyota Yaris VX - Chrome trim on door handles, LED daytime running lamps, 7.0-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers, leather seats, eight-way adjustable driver seat, paddle shifters for CVT, hill-start assist, tire pressure monitoring system and rear sunshade.