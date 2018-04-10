Japanese carmaker Toyota's new premium sedan Yaris launch is expected in India on May 18. The bookings for the model will open soon in the country and the company is expected to commence the deliveries by May end.

A lot has already been said about the new Toyota Yaris from its features to engine. According to a report of MotorOctane, the new Yaris sedan will get seven airbags as standard across all trims. While the variant details of the Yaris are yet to be revealed, the report says the safety feature will be one of the highlights of the new sedan.

If it rings true, the new Yaris will have the upper hand over its arch rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City. Beside the airbags, the new Toyota Yaris will also feature Hill Start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring system and disc brakes on all four wheels.

The Yaris will offer best-in-class features like roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, and power driver's seat among others. Toyota Yaris will get projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), an LED rear combi-lamp, a bold and wide front grille and a shark-fin antenna on the exterior.

The model will get piano black interiors with waterfall design instrument panel and packs a slew of features like vibration control glass for windshield and door, rear armrest with cup holders, rear sunshade, leather upholstery, adjustable headrest, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Powering the new Toyota Yaris will be the 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.