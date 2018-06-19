In the 21st century, two-decade time to bring out a new version of the car model is dilatory behaviour on the company's part. At a time when buyers get bored with the new car designs briskly, the automobile industry is expected to keep pace with the fast-changing trends and bring out facelifts at regular intervals. In such a status quo, it's a how Suzuki managed to continue with the third generation of the Jimny small SUV launched way back in 1998.

However, the good news is Suzuki finally revealed the fourth generation of the Jimny, better late than never. But it looks old-school in terms of design. The 2018 Jimny is boxy, has tailgated mounted spare wheel and no-nonsense black grille. Mercedes-Benz's new G-Class should be the only other SUV that pulled off this formula successfully in the recent times. And needless to say, the new Jimny looks like scaled down version of the G-Class, which is a good thing.

Suzuki has revealed the images and some details of the Jimny to chew upon till the full-scale debut scheduled on July 5. The five-slat front grille and round headlamps are still intact while the wheel arches have received plastic claddings. The bumper-integrated tail lamps is an ode to the classic SUVs while dual-tone exterior colour options add much needed contemporary touch. Overall, the new design has given priority for function over form, which is what Japanese minimalism all about.

But the story is a lot different inside the cabin. Though the dashboard is not flashy it comes with the neatly integrated touchscreen infotainment system. The list of other goodies includes air conditioning, cruise control, push-button start, a multi-function steering wheel, and autonomous emergency braking.

Suzuki confirmed that the new Jimny is based on the ladder chassis and it gets the three-link rigid suspension to optimise its off-road prowess. Further to enhance its go-anywhere nature, Suzuki has added part-time 4WD with low-range transfer gear.

There is no word about the engine yet. Reports claim Suzuki's turbocharged 1.0-litre three-pot Boosterjet engine that also does duty in the Baleno will be offered in addition to the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre mill. No, there will be no diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Jimny sometime in 2019 as a replacement to ageing Gypsy SUV in India.