Italian outfit Termignoni is a well-known manufacturer of aftermarket exhaust systems for motorcycles from Ducati, Harley-Davidson, BMW Motorrad, Triumph and others. Termignoni has now developed a racing silencer, dedicated to 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The Himalayan is the only motorcycle from Royal Enfield's portfolio gets the Termignoni exhaust. Designed in stainless steel with rear cap in black, the silencer is equipped with the metallic logo on the conical sleeve. Compared to the stock silencer in the Himalayan, the Termignoni exhaust is light by 2 kg. That means the overall kerb weight of Royal Enfield Himalayan can be brought down to 189kg from 191kg by adding Termignoni exhaust.

However, the highlight of the Termignoni exhaust is that it gives a slight power boost to the Himalayan. The stock Himalayan is powered by a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which is tuned to dish out 24.5bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500rpm. The Termignoni exhaust bumps up the power by 0.8hp at 3,500rpm and torque by 1.65Nm at 3,500rpm.

The entire kit of Termignoni comprises of a silencer, aluminium spacer, washer silent block, spacer silent block, washer 8×24, self-locking nut M8, screw M8x30 and metal clamp.

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield stepped into the adventure bike segment with the launch of Himalayan in 2016. However, the ride in the uncharted territory for the Chennai-based motorcycle maker wasn't smooth. The earlier version was criticised for a number of quality issues ranging from engine noise, hard gear shift, stand gap and sari guard.

The company launched the new version of the Himalayan with BS-IV compliant engine with FI (fuel injection) in September 2017. Royal Enfield claims the new version has rectified all the problem of the older version. Royal Enfield Himalayan has priced at Rs 1.68 lakh while the Himalayan Sleet version costs Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).