Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is all set to give a major makeover to its popular MPV - Ertiga. The second generation of the MPV has been revealed earlier this year at Malaysia and India-spec model will be launched on November 21.

Ahead of the launch, Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the second generation of the Ertiga at Rs 11,000. 2018 Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. In its latest avatar, the MPV is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,690mm tall while wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga- Design

In its latest avatar, the Ertiga gets a massive redesign while the basic MPV silhouette remains unchanged. Chrome bathed new front grille and new projector headlamps have an integrated stance which extends the premium feel.

The redesigned front bumper with black inserts adds a sporty touch as well. Sculpted side and rear profiles with crease lines have been done tastefully. At the rear, the new D-pillar and L-shape tail lamps take away the usual blandness of the MPVs in the new Ertiga.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – engine and transmission

The new Ertiga will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options, both with SHVS mild-hybrid technology. The MPV will get new 1.5-litre petrol engine in place the older 1.4-litre motor. The mill is expected to develop 103bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak and transmission options will be 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox apart from the standard 5-speed manual option.

The diesel mill will be the same 1.3-litre motor that makes 89bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered only with a manual gearbox. The inclusion of SHVS mild-hybrid should make the new Ertiga more fuel efficient.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga- variants and colours