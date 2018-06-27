India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the new Ciaz sedan. The 2018 version of the sedan has been spotted recently at the stockyard in Haryana and the India-spec model is now spotted in the public road.

Draped in the signature Nexa Blue shade, the Ciaz spotted in the public road was sans camouflage. Though there were rumours that the new Ciaz facelift may borrow design cues from the Alivio sedan(rebadged Ciaz) which Suzuki sells in China, spy images indicate both cars will have a separate exterior design. While the China-spec version features an Audi-like grille, India-spec comes with nip and tuck.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for India get thinner and more subtle grille with the chrome strip on the top. The picture suggests sharper headlamps with LED DRLs on the top added like an eyebrow. The front bumper has been tweaked and it provides a wider stance up front. The fog lamps get C-shaped chrome bezels. The bonnet seems to be curvy than before and it gives a protruding stance to the front-end.

The picture confirms the new Ciaz will continue to be offered with 16-inch alloy wheels while the multi-spoke rims look slightly different. At the rear, new Ciaz gets a set of LED tail lights. The rear bumper appears to have been carried over unchanged. Images of the interior are not out yet while updates to keep the cabin fresh against rivals are expected.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to be offered in a new petrol engine. The mill in question is the 1.5-liter unit that debuted with the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga at the Indonesia International Motor Show in April 2018. The K-Series family of the engine will develop 103bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Compared to the current 1.4-liter mill in the Ciaz that develops 91bhp and 130Nm, the new engine will produce 12bhp of power and 8Nm of torque extra.

The diesel engine will be the tried and tested 1,248cc unit. The DDis unit is already equipped with the mild-hybrid system producing 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. There are also rumours that Maruti Suzuki will employ mild-hybrid tech with the petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Ciaz in August and it will go up against Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris.

Image source: TeamBHP