New Ciaz gets refreshed front-end with slimmer grille and redesigned bumper

The leaked image has been reportedly taken at Maruti Suzuki's stockyard in Haryana

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz launch expected in August 2018

It's no secret that Maruti Suzuki is working on a refreshed version of the Ciaz sedan for a quite long time. The test mules with heavy camouflage have been spotted on public roads multiple times and launch is expected in August 2018. Now a leaked image which is reportedly taken at Maruti Suzuki's stockyard in Haryana shows the new Ciaz without camouflage, for the first time.

Though there were rumours that the new Ciaz facelift may borrow design cues from the Alivio sedan which Suzuki sells in China. The Alivio is the Chinese version of the Ciaz and it got a makeover last year featuring a new single-piece front grille in line with some Audi models. India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift, on the other hand, will get thinner and more subtle grille with the chrome strip on the top. The picture suggests sharper headlamps with LED DRLs on the top added like an eyebrow.

The front bumper has been tweaked and looks wider now. In addition, the fog lamps get C-shaped chrome bezels. The bonnet seems to be curvy than before and it gives a protruding stance to the front-end.

The picture confirms the new Ciaz will continue to be offered with 16-inch alloy wheels. The multi-spoke rims look slightly different. Though there no spy images of the rear, subtle changes like re-profiled tail-lamps with LED elements and tweaked bumper are expected.

Apart from the obvious changes in its styling, the new Ciaz is likely to get a new petrol engine. The mill in question is the 1.5-liter unit that debuted with the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga at the Indonesia International Motor Show in April 2018. The K-Series family of the engine will develop 103bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Compared to the current 1.4-liter mill in the Ciaz that develops 91bhp and 130Nm, the new engine will produce 12bhp of power and 8Nm of torque extra.

The diesel engine will be the tried and tested 1,248cc unit. The DDis unit is already equipped with the mild-hybrid system producing 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.