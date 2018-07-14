It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching an updated version of the Ciaz sedan in India. 2018 Ciaz facelift has been spied multiple times earlier this year and a unit without camouflage has also been recently spotted at Maruti Suzuki's stockyard in Haryana. However, there was no clarity over the launch date.

A report in ZigWheels now claims Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ciaz facelift on August 6. Nexa dealers of the manufacturer will start the delivery of new Honda City and Hyundai Verna rival from August 10. Maruti Suzuki is expected to start bookings for the revamped Ciaz facelift by the end of July.

Being a mid-life facelift, new Ciaz comes without a major design overhaul. The sedan will get thinner and a more subtle grille with the chrome strip on the top. The spy pictures suggest sharper headlamps with LED DRLs on the top added like an eyebrow.

The front bumper has been tweaked and looks wider now. In addition, the fog lamps get C-shaped chrome bezels. The bonnet seems to be curvier than before; it gives a protruding shape to the front.

The new Ciaz will continue to be offered with 16-inch alloy wheels while the multi-spoke rims look slightly different. The sedan also gets a set of LED tail lights. The rear bumper appears to have been carried over unchanged. Images of the interior are not out yet, though updates to keep the cabin fresh against rivals are expected.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to be offered in a new petrol engine. The mill in question is the 1.5-liter unit that debuted with the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga at the Indonesia International Motor Show in April 2018.

The K-Series family of the engine will develop 103bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Compared to the current 1.4-liter mill in the Ciaz that develops 91bhp and 130Nm, the new engine will produce 12bhp of power and 8Nm of torque extra.

The diesel engine will be the tried and tested 1,248cc unit. The DDis unit is already equipped with the mild-hybrid system producing 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

Picture Source: Gaadiwaadi