Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd launched the 2018 edition of the Dio moto-scooter on Tuesday. The Japanese automaker has priced the 2018 Dio at Rs 51,292 for a standard version and Rs Rs 53,292 for the new Deluxe version, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda has revealed the 2018 Dio at Auto Expo 2018 in February along with the recently launched Activa 5G scooter. Changes in the 2018 Honda Dio is not easily identifiable while there are some useful additions.

Here are the top five additions in the 2018 Honda Dio

1. In line with the 2018 Honda Activa 5G, the new Dio also comes with new LED headlamp and position lamp.

2. The new Dio gets a front hook, a four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch (debuted with the Honda Grazia), slightly reworked graphics and a metal muffler protector.

3. 2018 Dio range is now offered with the option of mobile charging socket in 18-litre under seat storage space.

4. The new Deluxe variant boasts off fully digital instrument cluster with a 3-step eco speed indicator and gold coloured wheel rim.

5. The sporty scooter comes with new two new matte shades – Marshal Green Metallic and Axis Grey Metallic in addition to the existing in Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Sports Red, Candy Jazzy Blue and Vibrant Orange.

2018 Honda Dio continues to draw power from a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that develops 8bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.91Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine benefits from HET (Honda Engine Technology), which helps optimize the mileage. Honda claims the Dio has a top speed of 83kmph.

The Dio measures 1,781mm in length, 710mm in width and 1,133mm in height. The moto-scooter has 1,238mm wheelbase, 158mm ground clearance, 765mm seat height and 104kg of kerb weight (DLX variant). The scooter gets 130mm drum brake units on both ends and CBS (combined brake system) comes standard on the Dio Deluxe.

