Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched 2018 Dio scooter for a starting price of Rs 50,296, ex-showroom Delhi. The stylish scooter is the sibling of the newly launched Activa 5G and it offered in three variants- Dio, Dio Std and the new Dio DLX.

Model Ex-Showroom, Delhi Dio Rs 50,296 Dio Std Rs 51,292 Dio DLX Rs 53,292

In line with the 2018 Honda Activa 5G, the new Dio also comes with new LED headlamp and position lamp. Other additions in the new Dio include a front hook, a four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch (debuted with the Honda Grazia), slightly reworked graphics and a metal muffler protector. The Dio range is now offered with the option of mobile charging socket in 18-litre under seat storage space. The 2018 Honda Dio will be offered in four dual-tone color options- Sports Red, Sports Yellow, Candy Jazzy Blue and Vibrant Orange.

Honda Dio DLX

The newest variant boasts some premium features; these include fully digital instrument cluster with a 3-step eco speed indicator for efficient riding. The Dio DLX variant also flaunts gold colored wheel rim. The gold colored wheel will be offered with new two new matte shades – Marshal Green Metallic and Axis Grey Metallic. The Dio DLX is available in Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

New Honda Dio continues to draw power from a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that develops 8bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.91Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine benefits from HET (Honda Engine Technology), which helps optimize the mileage. Honda claims the Dio has a top speed of 83kmph.

Honda Dio measures 1,781mm in length, 710mm in width and 1,133mm in height. The stylish scooter has 1,238mm wheelbase, 158mm ground clearance, 765mm seat height and 104kg of kerb weight (DLX variant). The scooter gets 130mm drum brake units on both ends and CBS (combined brake system) comes standard on the Dio DLX.

2018 Honda Dio goes up against the likes of the Yamaha Ray ZR, Hero Maestro Edge, Suzuki Lets and the TVS Wego.