German premium carmaker BMW's Indian subsidiary, BMW India Private Limited, had launched the third generation of the X3 SUV with a diesel engine in April. Now, the company has added petrol engine option to the SUV which BMW calls Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV).

Locally-produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai, the BMW X3 xDrive30i petrol variant is priced at Rs 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered only in Luxury Line trim. The X3 xDrive30i Luxury Line is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 248bhp of power and a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,450-4,800rpm. Mated to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission, the X3 petrol can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 6.3 seconds.

Since the petrol variant is offered in Luxury Line scheme, it packs chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim, air-breather in chrome and 19-inch light-alloy wheels.

The diesel option of the X3 SUV is offered in xDrive 20d Expedition (Rs 49.99 lakh) and xDrive 20d Luxury Line (Rs 56.70 lakh), ex-showroom. Both variants are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 190hp of power and a maximum torque of 400Nm mated to eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The new X3 diesel can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 8 seconds.

One of the bestselling X range models of BMW, the new X3 comes with a more evolved and sharper design. The signature kidney grill is bigger now and it is flanked by a brand new pair of headlamps. Unlike the previous version's integrated stance, the grille and headlamp units are separated in the 2018 BMW X3. The reworked front bumper houses horizontally-placed LED fog lamps instead of round, halogen units are the other noticeable differences.

At the rear, LED taillights, low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome add freshness. The 2018 X3 is offered in Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Photonic Blue colour options.

2018 BMW X3 goes up against a number of SUVs, including Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60.