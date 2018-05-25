Lightweight aluminium 2.0-litre petrol engine belongs to JLR's Ingenium family

The mill develops 247bhp and it comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

Petrol-powered Discovery Sport price starts at Rs 49.20 lakh

Range Rover Evoque starts from Rs 51.06 lakh

British premium car maker under Tata Motors umbrella, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched petrol engine options to the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque SUVs in India. The 2018 Discovery Sport and Evoque were available only with 2.2-litre diesel engine till now.

The new lightweight aluminium 2.0-litre petrol engine belongs to JLR's Ingenium family that boasts of improved performance, efficiency and refinement while meeting the most stringent global emissions regulations. The mill develops 247bhp and it comes mated to 8-speed automatic transmission in both the SUVs.

The Ingenium petrol powertrain-equipped 2018 Discovery Sport is offered in SE and HSE trim and is priced from Rs 49.20 lakh. On the Range Rover Evoque, the powertrain is offered on the SE and HSE Dynamic trim and is priced from Rs 51.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The Ingenium petrol powertrain has been well accepted in the Range Rover Velar and we are now happy to offer our Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque customers the same refined and efficient experience with exceptional performance," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd.

Land Rover launched the 2018 Discovery Sport in India with a suite of advanced technology features. These include Wi-Fi Hotspot and Pro Services in addition to the existing InControl Apps feature. The Wi-Fi Hotspot uses a customer sourced SIM to provide in-car access to a 4G hotspot for up to eight devices. This allows passengers to simultaneously stay connected, work or be entertained throughout the journey.

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a range of additional services. Key features of these services include: