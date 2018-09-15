Bajaj Auto has silently launched the 2018 version of the Pulsar NS160 at Rs 84,691, ex-showroom Delhi. The 2018 edition of the Pulsar NS160 comes equipped with rear disc brake and wider tyres.

As per the company website, Bajaj has discontinued the single, front disc variant which on sale. The new twin-disc brake version is about Rs 4,000 premium than the discontinued version.

Apart from the addition of the rear disc brake, 2018 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 remains the same as outgoing version. Though single-channel ABS (anti-lock brake system) was rumoured with the new Pulsar NS160, Bajaj Auto limited the updates to a 230mm rear disc brake. The bike has also updated with wider 120/80 -17-inch rear wheels in place of 100/90 -17 unit.

Bajaj Auto may have excluded ABS to keep the price in check. It is a let-down since the rivals of Bajaj Pulsar NS160 --Honda CB Hornet 160R and Suzuki Gixxer -- are offered with ABS.

Bajaj Auto has made no changes to the colour option and graphics. The motorcycle is offered in three shades- Wild Red, Saffire Blue and Fossil Grey. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3-cc single-cylinder engine churning out 15.2bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Auto has employed the bike with telescopic front suspension and Nitrox mono shock at the rear. In addition to the new 230mm disc at the rear, the front wheel is already equipped with 240mm unit, both borrowed from the elder sibling, the Pulsar NS200.

The Pulsar NS160 shares similarities with Pulsar NS200 in terms of appearance too. This includes a split LED tail lamp, analogue-digital instrument console, halogen headlamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels.

In addition to the ABS-equipped aforementioned rivals, the new Pulsar NS160 goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha FZ-S range.