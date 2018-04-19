India's leading two-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto, launched the new avatar of Pulsar 150 with twin disc brakes. It has been priced at Rs 78,016 (Ex-Showroom – Delhi). The twin-disc variant of the Pulsar 150 will be sold alongside the existing single disc variant of the model.

Apart from twin disc brakes, the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 also gets new color and design scheme. It will be made available in 3 colors – Black Blue, Black Red and Black chrome. Other changes in the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 include split seats and split grab rails in the place of the single-piece unit in the single-disc model, longer wheelbase and wider and bigger rear tires. The new Pulsar 150 twin disc has improvements in noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). It comes with 230 mm rear disc brake.

"While retaining the core, the new twin disc Pulsar 150 will offer a contemporary option to motorcycle enthusiasts. The new Pulsar 150 twin disc is targeted at modern youth who gets comfort in performance & amp; mileage of bike but is looking for a sportier option," said Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business.

There is no change in the engine of the new Pulsar 150 and continues to be powered by the 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 14 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 12.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 will go up against Honda CB Unicorn 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 and new Honda X-Blade in India.