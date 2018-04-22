Pune-based leading automaker Bajaj Auto recently launched the 2018 version of its popular Pulsar 150. The new version of the 150cc bike is christened Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc and it has been priced at Rs 78,016, ex-showroom Delhi. The new Pulsar 150 version will be sold alongside the existing single disc variant of the model.

It's difficult to understand the difference between Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc and the regular Pulsar 150 apart from the graphics. There are a few more cosmetic and technological upgrades. We have compiled top 5 updates in Pulsar 150.

Design- The basic design of the Pulsar 150 remains unchanged in the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc version. However, Bajaj Auto has differentiated the Twin Disc version with three new color options - Black Blue, Black Red, and Black Chrome. The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc also gets split seats and split grab rails.

Braking- As the name suggests, the new Pulsar variant comes with a 230mm rear disc brake. However, Bajaj Auto has also updated the 240mm front disc to a 260mm unit.

Swingarm- Bajaj Auto has borrowed the longer swingarm of the Pulsar 180 in the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc version to accommodate the rear disc brake. That also means that the wheelbase of the Twin Disc version is slightly longer than the regular Pulsar 150.

Front forks- The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc version has also borrowed the 37mm telescopic front forks from Pulsar 180. This gives the new Pulsar variant a bit tougher look.

Tires- The regular Pulsar 150 runs on 100/90 section tires on 17-inch wheels while the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc gets wider 120/80 section tires on 17-inch wheels, again borrowed from the Pulsar 180.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc continues to be powered by the 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 14bhp at 9,000 rpm and 12.5Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 will go up against Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 and new Honda X-Blade in India.