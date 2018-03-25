As the established bedrock of Bajaj Auto, Pulsar gets regular updates whenever the company feels it is required. So, as more information continues to emerge about the upcoming 2018 Pulsar 150, which was spied recently in India, it seems Bajaj is also working on the next-generation of Pulsars.

While the news of a new generation Pulsar in the making itself comes as a whiff of fresh air, a report of Autocar India notes that the new Pulsar will have significant updates from its styling to engine. And the foremost thing is that the engines of the next-gen Pulsar would also be BS-VI compliant conforming to the upcoming emission norms. The current Pulsar range includes Pulsar 150, 180 and 220 in the entry-level and the new Pulsar NS200, NS160 and RS200 in the top-range. With the launch of the new range of Pulsar, Bajaj is expected to delete and add models to the Pulsar line-up.

Going by the report, the new engine platform of the Pulsar is more scalable and could stretch up to 250cc. This means that instead of the current 220 range, the new Pulsar could offer up to 250cc engine range. While the launch of the new Pulsar may still be far, it is an indication that the models are under development.

Not just that, the report also adds that Bajaj might omit the Pulsar 180 model from its range since it is considered the 'least relevant' model. It must also be noted here that the new Pulsar NS160 gives almost the same performance and has features of Pulsar 180. It sits above Pulsar 150. Bajaj is also expected to launch the new Pulsar 150 in the coming days.

The new generation Pulsar will also feature a 4-valve, fuel injected engine. While the new models are expected to retain the current Pulsar silhouette, they could incorporate features like LED headlights, a reworked taillamp design, and new alloy wheels. A monoshock rear suspension could also be on offer along with the ABS that will be a single-channel unit like the one in the current RS200 model.

As of now, the new Pulsar range remains locked on the drawing boards and may not come anytime soon. However, reports indicate that the model could debut in 2019 with the possibility of launch toward the end of the same year.